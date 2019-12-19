Ahmadabad da puttar’ new Director of NPA

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Additional Director-General of Police Atul Karwal has been appointed as new Director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA).

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for appointing the Gujarat cadre 1988-batch officer as the Director of SVPNPA by temporarily downgrading the post to the level of Additional Director-General till December 5, 2021.

He was the ‘Ahmedabad da puttar’ who put Indian Civil Services on the map of international mountaineering, by becoming the first bureaucrat in India to scale Mount Everest in May 2008.

Atul is a fitness, sports and adventure enthusiast. Apart from his activities of skydiving, scuba diving and ultramarathons, he began to learn martial arts from Donald Melville, in 1993, when he was posted as SP of Valsad.

Settling down in Ahmedabad made it possible for him to seriously pursue this interest and acquire a first-degree black belt in Wing-Tsun Kung Fu.

