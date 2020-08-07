AI Express plane overshoots runway at Kozhikode airport

By | Published: 9:15 pm

New Delhi: An Air India Express plane coming from Dubai overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday evening, an airline spokesperson said.

The flight — IX 1344 — landed at the airport at around 7.40 pm.

The airline spokesperson said the aircraft apparently overshot the runway. Further details were not immediately known.

Air India Express has only Boeing 737 planes in its fleet.

