AI industry tour and exhibition being held on June 9

Hyderabad: Digithon, Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) and Phoenix are jointly organising a one-day programme titled Artificial Intelligence Industry Tour cum Exhibition on June 9.

The programme will have six sessions which include — overview of AI and ML, learn to run basic ML algorithms, understand the way AI and ML is impacting our everyday life using case studies and applications, demo on live AI and ML projects under the guidance of mentors, walk with AI domain experts in IT park and mock interviews.

Priced at Rs 1,499, the programme will provide an opportunity for students to get a globally recognised certificate from Digithon, free access to AI expo and get insights into the real working environment of the IT industry.

The programme is being held from 9 AM to 5 PM at Phoenix Arena IT Park, Beside Lemon Tree Hotel, Madhapur.

To register: http://bit.ly/industrytour