‘AI, ML cannot replace humans in healthcare’

By | Published: 12:07 am 8:41 pm

The advent of technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning has changed the way every industry functions and healthcare has not been far behind. The technologies have got healthcare even more closer to the patients via instruments like telemedicine and doctor on demand. On the other hand it has made detection of diseases faster, easier and objective. Speaking to Sruti Venugopal, Apollo Hospitals Group chief information officer Arvind Sivaramakrishnan tells about the impact AI, ML have made on healthcare and why it can never replace an actual healthcare provider.

Impact on healthcare

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is growing field and in terms of promise it is fantastic. It help speed up diagnosis and can help the provider have better quality while it same time reduce errors. However, it will take some time to reach full evolution and adoption but the promise and benefit is there for everyone to see. From an outcome standpoint, it helps the provider have access to additional reference knowledge thus helping them in improve quality of care and deliver evidence-based practice.

Usage of technology

There are different and diverse ways in which these technologies are being used. One is the usage of algorithm on multiple ailments ranging from cardiac diseases to pulmonary disorders to even certain orthopedic problem. There are multiple such algorithms being used in each specialty and these are being translated to small wearable devices that can detect fault. For example there are wearable devices for senior citizens which can detect if they fall on ground. Wearable device, ML, AI mixed with cloud technology is driving this space.

Partnership with startups

As a Group we are very much committed to working with startups. And not only startups we are open to collaborating with bigger companies to enhance the use of AI, ML in the healthcare space. We are partnering with Microsoft and have joined hands with many international startups and are working on multiple combinations. We are looking at working on drones which is an interesting piece of health delivery.

Can tech replace human?

This whole idea of using technology is not replace anyone but to provide access to ability. If we look at the number of people on the planet and number of care providers we will know that there is no question of replacement. It is all about augmenting and making it more effective and reaching the right person at the right time. That is what we are looking at and it is about quality being enforced along with access and affordability being pushed to the limit. There is no question of replacement as that is not the focus, augmenting for better delivery is the focus.

Cost on patient

While it is too early to comment on cost but the intention is clearly is to keep the cost as low as possible and logically affordable. It is also about pushing the button in terms of surety of quality and the outcomes. Cost has to be kept at optimal level and intention is clearly affordability.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter