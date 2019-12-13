AI puts final notes on Ludwig Van Tenth Symphony

By | Published: 5:14 pm

Head of archives at Beethoven House said that the work would not affect his legacy because it would never be regarded as part of his oeuvre A few notes scribbled in his notebook are all that German composer Ludwig van Beethoven left of his Tenth Symphony before his death in 1827.

Now, a team of musicologists and programmers are racing to complete a version of the piece using artificial intelligence, ahead of the 250th anniversary of his birth next year.“The progress has been impressive, even if the computer still has a lot to learn,” said Christine Siegert, head of archives at Beethoven House in the composer’s hometown of Bonn.

Siegert said she was convinced that Beethoven would have approved since he too was an innovator at the time, citing his compositions for the panharmonicon, a type of organ that reproduces the sounds of wind and percussion instruments.And she insisted the work would not affect his legacy because it would never be regarded as part of his oeuvre.

The final result of the project will be performed by a full orchestra on April 28 next year in Bonn, a centerpiece of celebrations for a composer who defined the romantic era of classical music.Beethoven, Germany’s most famous musical figure, is so loved in his homeland that a duty to prepare for the anniversary was written into the governing coalition’s agreement in 2013.

The year of celebrations begins on December 16 believed to be his 249th birthday with the opening of his home in Bonn as a museum after extensive renovation. Beethoven began working on the Tenth Symphony alongside his Ninth, which includes the world-famous ‘Ode To Joy’. In the project, machine-learning software has been fed all of Beethoven’s work and is now composing possible continuations of the symphony in the composer’s style.