AI to reconstruct complex sentences on Microsoft Word

Published: 3:40 pm

San Francisco: In an attempt to augment employee skills, Microsoft has announced a new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled feature for Word that would suggest rewrites for complex sentences along with other necessary edits to make sure language being used is gender inclusive.

Explaing the in a blog-post on Tuesday the company said that, “Writing requires a dash of uniquely human creativity and AI alone cannot do it for us but it already is helping us do things like make sure we spell words correctly and use correct grammar.”

“You don’t need to search online to find an alternative way to express a phrase,” said Zhang Li, Senior Programme Manager, Microsoft Office team, explaining that the intelligence service will surface suggestions within the document.

The announcement was first made at Microsoft’s Build 2019 conference that is going on in Seattle.

At the event, the software giant also announced the general availability of Microsoft Search — which is an enterprise search platform from the company.

“The technology brings access to the web and work into a single search experience. Beginning on May 28, Microsoft Search will move to general availability,” John Roach. Microsoft executive confirmed in a blog-post.

In addition, the Windows-maker mentioned that its Edge browser team is also experimenting with a feature called “Collections” that allows users to compile and organise content as they browse the internet in their open browser window and intelligently share the compiled content via email or export it to Excel or Word.