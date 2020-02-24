‘AI to surpass new age technologies’

By | Published: 12:34 am 3:53 pm

Hyderabad: The future is going to be heavily dependent on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and more than 1,000 companies in India claim to be working on AI in some form, according to Suman Reddy, Managing Director, Pegasystems India.

Speaking to Telangana Today on emerging technologies, Reddy said major industries in banking, government and automobile manufacturing would use AI to stay competitive while everything would gradually be powered by AI, right from televisions to home appliances.

“Everyone from consumer internet, technology, e-commerce, finance, healthcare companies to financial services and automakers are betting big on AI and other new age technologies,” he said.

With AI expected to fuel almost everything that helps and empowers daily lives, the demand for AI is going to multiply manifold and India will do well to fill this demand and achieve leadership positions by having captive tech talent at the global stage. On the present situation in IT sector, he said one would have to keep an eye on the prevailing industry trends along with constantly testing their skills.

“We are undergoing another such shift in this continuous transformation, and the whole technology ecosystem is doubling down on reskilling to fill new business requirements, especially in AI and related technologies” he said.

On the IT growth in Hyderabad, Reddy said as one of the most dynamic cities in the world, Hyderabad has a business-friendly legacy and over the past decade, has become the hub for information technology, pharma as well as biotech organizations.

“As an emerging market of technology globally, the opportunities in Hyderabad will increase exponentially,” he said.

On the impact of the economy slowdown on IT, Reddy said though the slowdown had some impact on the IT sector, there still were numerous opportunities within the sector, he said. Candidates should not only have an analytical bend of mind but should also be able to understand the condition of the market, client requirements and business challenges to improve the development process, he added.

