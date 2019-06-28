AIADMK govt acted on water crisis after we raised issue: Stalin

By | Published: 12:36 pm

Chennai: DMK President MK Stalin on Friday asserted that the AIADMK government acted on the water crisis prevailing in the state after his party raised its voice on the matter.

“AIADMK has not given importance to the issue of drinking water which is why water scarcity is prevailing. After we raised this issue, the government has acted on it,” Stalin told media here.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had on Thursday laid the foundation stone for Rs 1,259-crore seawater desalination plant in Kancheepuram district of the state.

This will be the third unit of the nature that would address the city’s drinking water supply needs.Chennai will get 400 MLD (Million Litres per Day) water once the desalination plant at Perur starts functioning.

Tamil Nadu has been reeling under acute water crisis stress for the past several months as Chennai’ s Porur Lake, one of the main sources of water has reached its lowest level.

Moreover, scorching heat and delayed monsoon have further exacerbated the situation.