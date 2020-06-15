Aibara’s stunning show in Hyderabad’s Ranji Trophy triumph

By | Published: 12:08 am 9:20 pm

Hyderabad: Here goes another quiz on sport connected to Hyderabad. It goes like this, when did Hyderabad win the Ranji Trophy for the first time? Well, it was way back in the 1937-38 season. The SM Hussain-led team edged past Nawanagar in a nail-biting final by one wicket at the Brabourne Stadium in Bombay (now Mumbai). It was played from February 22 to 24.

Edulji Bujorji ‘Eddie’ Aibara or popularly known as Aibara Saab was the star performer as he hit a spectacular unbeaten 137 to steer Hyderabad to a memorable victory while chasing 310 runs for victory. According to PR Man Singh, former secretary of Hyderabad Cricket Association, Hyderabad had a few stalwarts like Hussain, SR Mehta, Ibrahim and SM Hadi. “But the star player was Eddie Aibara,” he said. Nawanagar had big players like Vinoo Mankad and Amar Singh.

Aibara was considered one of the finest batsmen of that era but was unlucky not to play for the country. “I didn’t have the backing or there was anyone to promote me,” said the late Aibara in the 80s.

Nevertheless, old timers speak of Aibara’s highly efficient batting. He was technically sound and exuded confidence whenever he walked to the crease.

Coming back to the 1937-38 season, both Hyderabad and Nawanagar walked into the final without playing the semifinal matches. While Madras conceded the match to Hyderabad, Southern Punjab did not turn up against Nawanagar.

V Ramnarayan mentions in his book Third Man: “Hyderabad entered the final without playing a single game en route. The final will forever be remembered as Eddie Aibara match.”

Former Hyderabad off spinner Naushir Mehta’s father late SR Mehta was also one of the members of that team. “My father was also an off spinner and he took five wickets in the previous season. Aibara was incidentally uncle to my mother Tehmina Sorabji Mehta. That helped me a lot to develop as a good cricketer. My father told me about the exploits of Aibara as a batsman. He was comfortable both on the front and back foot. He was a fine stroke player.

“In fact, I was amused with Aibara’s kit. I remember he had pads made of bamboo sticks not like the present day modern pads. He even took the pains to go to the U Foam factory and insert the foams into his pads. His left side pocket of his pants was long so that he could put some foam into it so that it could act as a thigh guard. He was one of the few batsmen to have signed three Gun & Moore willows. He was one of the handsome cricketers of those days,’’ recalled Naushir.

Aibara’s highest score was unbeaten 144 which he made as captain in a win against Central Provinces and Berar in 1949-50. He retired in 1959 after making 2849 runs at 38.50 for Hyderabad with nine hundreds. Later on for many years he was coach of the Hyderabad team and he was to witness Hyderabad’s second Ranji Trophy triumph in 1986-87. He died in 2000 at the age of 86 years.

The final went till the last wicket. As for the record, electing to bat Nawanagar scored 152 in 54.4 overs. Taking a first innings lead of 39 runs, Nawanagar piled up 270 in 70.4 overs. In the 300-plus run chase, Aibara single-handedly took Hyderabad to victory with two partnerships of 60 and 74 with Hussain (32) and Hyder Ali (46). In the end, in the company of Ibrahim, who made only 6, Aibara grabbed an exciting win.

Brief scores: Final: Nawanagar 152 in 54.5 overs (ND Marshall 36; Ibrahim Khan 3/44, Hyder Ali 4/55) and 270 in 70.4 overs (AF Wensley 67, L Amar Singh 57, RK Indiravijayasinhji 34 no; Ibrahim Khan 3/65, Hyder Ali 5/92) lost to Hyderabad 113 in 31.2 overs (SM Hussain 36; Banerjee 4/36) and 310/9 in 100.4 overs (Eddie Aibara 137 no, Hyder Ali 46).

