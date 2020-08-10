AIC-IIITH selects 10 startups for incubation programme

By | Published: 3:06 pm

Hyderabad: Atal Incubation Centre at the International Institute of Information Technology (AIC-IIITH) has selected 10 startups for its flagship Akash incubation programme for tech-based social enterprises working on sustainable development goals.

AIC-IIITH received 100 applications from 17 States, out of which 17 were selected for the final round. The process which began in December 2019 and went through multiple rounds, concluded in an online selection conference consisting of Viveck Verma, entrepreneur, strategic advisor and investor; Anup Puthan, tech expert and investor; Emmanuel V Murray senior advisor at Caspian Impact Investment Adviser and Rennis Joseph, social entrepreneur and director at Ignis Career.

The selected startups will be supported through their entrepreneurial journey by business coaching, bootcamps and workshops on various topics like finance, IP, marketing, etc. mentor and expert chats, peer learning sessions, as well as an opportunity to apply for seed funding.

Out of the 10 startups, three are from Hyderabad which include Adva Enviro Solutions which uses innovative techniques for water conservation, Mayukh.ai that is creating loan availability options for those without any formal credit history via KarzSiddhi and Kaiinos Education Services that address the challenges in monitoring climate change using satellite data and the availability of public learning material to process and publish satellite data.

Other startups include Transit – HelpTruck, Bengaluru-based SDG Healthcare Private Limited and OTUMB Digital Empowerment and Careers, Jaipur-based Ecowrap, Delhi-based Ayata Intelligence, Digibeings and Chhattisgarh-based Jivandeep Health Services.

