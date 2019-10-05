AIC-IITH Foundation selects 11 startups

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:00 pm 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Atal Incubation Centre called AIC-IIITH Foundation, which incubates and nurtures tech-based social enterprises, has selected 11 startups from 120 applications it got for the first cohort organised on September 26 and 27. The aim was to select startups for Akash – the flagship incubation programme of AIC-IIITH Foundation for social enterprises and at the same time engage and provide value to the applicants.

The six-month incubation program will provide startups with business coaching in essential fields like invest ability, riskiest assumptions, business models, finance, legal, pitching, etc. It will culminate with a demo day where the startups will pitch to investors. After an overwhelming response from 11 States and 29 Cities with 120 applications, a panel judged the final selection. The final 11 social enterprises selected are: 1MONEY (Hyderabad-based), Xshala Energetics (Punalur, Kerala), Aquatic Livelihoods (Pune, Maharashtra), Nudge Technologies (US-based), Candiphi Healthcare Private Limited (Bengaluru, Karnataka), Cellerite Systems (Hyderabad-based), Ambus Services (Hyderabad-based), Vitthai Agri Solutions (Pune, Maharashtra), Truspectra India Pvt. Ltd (Pune, Maharashtra), Rainroof (Ernakulam, Kerala) and Scaleup Consultants (Pune, Maharashtra).

AIC-IIITH also organised a series of workshops for the social entrepreneurs on various topics which included pitching and communication workshop by Johanna Hull and Meet a Successful Social Entrepreneur where Bala Reddy of Our Food talked about the challenges faced by startups. Vyshali Sagar from PwC Innovation Cell introduced the relevance of an incubation and acceleration ecosystem to the social entrepreneurs.

