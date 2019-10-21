AICB gets new generals Secretary

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: A Nalgonda resident and noted for his work in the field of helping visually challenged persons, P Chokka Rao, has been elected as Secretary of All India Confederation of the Blind (AICB), a 39-year old national body for the visually challenged.

Chokka Rao was elected unanimously elected for the post during the national conference of AICB held in New Delhi. The AICB is actively involved in helping and taking issues related to the community of visually challenged across the country. The AICB comprises various State level associations and has close to 24 affiliates across the country.

Commenting on his election from Delhi P Chokka Rao said technology hasdhelped visually challenged persons become more independent. “Visually challenged persons are freely able to use modern-day gadgets, mobile applications and internet. That has given them a lot of independence and confidence,” he said.

Chokka Rao, who is also general secretary of Development and Welfare Association of the Blind (DWAB), Telangana, said the State government should plan to set-up at least one English medium school for visually challenged persons in every district of Telangana.

