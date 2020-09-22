AICC Incharge Manickam Tagore calls for agitation against farm bills 

Addressing the cadre through a video conference on Tuesday, Tagore said that DCC Chiefs are pillars of the party and they will be contacted on all major issues of the State units

By | Published: 5:39 pm

Hyderabad: AICC In charge Manickam Tagore and TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy have called upon the DCC Presidents in Telangana to launch a village level agitation programme against the farm bills passed in Parliament by the BJP government at the Centre.

Addressing the cadre through a video conference on Tuesday, Tagore said that DCC Chiefs are pillars of the party and they will be contacted on all major issues of the State unit.

He further advised them to enrol more graduates into the party particularly at the Mandal level and cities. Observing that Telangana people are basically emotional, he said that that was the only reason why TRS was ruling the State. “K Chandrashekhar Rao’s family is not the only one who have made sacrifices for Telangana,” the AICC in charge said. He wanted the DCC presidents to highlight the sacrifices made by Sonia Gandhi and Congress party to the people.

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as anti-farmer, he said the cadre must make people aware about the crucial points of the bills. He wanted appointment of district coordinator posts of all Panchayat Raj Sanghatans immediately. He said that DCC presidents must work as a team and warned that he will not tolerate indiscipline.

Uttam Kumar Reddy spoke about the ensuing GHMC, Warangal,Khammam corporation elections, Dubbak bye election, membership drive and council elections.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .