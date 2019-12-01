AIDS cases reduced in Karimnagar: Kanumalla Vijaya

By | Published: 8:07 pm

Karimnagar: Zilla Parishad chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya said that it was the responsibility of every citizen in developing AIDS free society.

On the occasion of the world AIDS day, district medical and health department organised AIDS awareness rally in the town on Sunday.

Flagging off the rally at circus grounds, ZP chairperson emphasised the need to create awareness among the people about prevention of AIDS. Education of the people about AIDS prevention is nothing but providing medicine. Informing that comparing to earlier, the number of AIDS cases reduced in recent year, she advised that everybody should undergo HIV test.

Free medicines have been provided to HIV positive patients in the district. Besides giving advises to patients, the details of AIDS patients were kept secret. DMHO Dr Ram Manohar Rao, Additional DMHO Dr Sujatha, SRR college principal Dr G Ramakrishna and others participated in the rally.

