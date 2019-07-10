AIDS injection message false: Vijayawada police

By | Published: 10:54 am

Hyderabad: The Vijayawada police have dubbed as “completely false”, a viral social media report cautioning people about “terrorists administering AIDS injections”. Photographs of a notice in Telugu have been on the rounds on facebook and were going viral.

The notice in Telugu asks people not to allow any strangers administer injections to them. The note says terrorists in the guise of government hospital officials would convince people to take penicillin and vitamin injections, but were actually administering AIDS virus.

The note goes in the name of Vijyawada City Police. When contacted the Vijayawada Police Commissioner Dwaraka Tirumala Rao asserted that the report was false and appealed to people not to believe and share such messages.

