AIDWA urges Telangana to appoint chairman for child rights body

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Suryapet: All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) state general secretary Mallu Lakshmi on Sunday urged the State government to immediately appoint chairman and members to State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Speaking at a media conference in Mallu Venkata Narsimha Reddy Bhavan at Suryapet, Lakshmi said the State government has failed to stop sexual assaults on girl child in the State. The brutal killing of a nine-month-old baby in Warangal should be debated in Assembly. She alleged that Child Welfare Committees at district level were also inactive. She demanded that government should set up fast track courts on the cases of assaults on girl children and take measure to see that the accused get punishment at the earliest, she added.

Reminding that four incidents of sexual offences against girls were reported in just three days in the State, she urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to respond on the incidents. She also underlined need to strictly implement Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to prevent recurrence of such incidents. The government should also set up a special commission on the recent incidents of sexual assaults on girls in the State, she added.

AIDWA leaders M Saidamma and Jampala Swarajyam were also present.