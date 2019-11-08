AIG Hospitals gets new cardiology team

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli has announced that a senior team of highly experienced and accomplished cardiologists led by Dr B Soma Raju has joined the hospital. Dr Soma Raju along with his team comprising Dr C Narasimhan, Dr DN Kumar, Dr Raghava Raju, Dr Anuj Kapadiya, Dr Rajeev Menon, Dr C Sridevi, Dr Swaroop G Bharadi, Dr Soumen Devidutta, Dr Neelkanth C Patil, Dr Sachin Yalagudri, Dr Daljeet Kaur Saggu, Dr G Kishore, Dr Anne Uday Kiran, Dr Bharat Veeramachaneni, Dr Bhishma Chowdary, Dr Muthiah Subramanyam, Dr Vickram Vignesh R, Dr V Satyasheel Reddy, Dr Madhukar Cheerla, Dr Kaleem Akhtar Razzaqui and Dr Vijaya Roopesh Kale, moved from Care Hospitals, Hyderabad to join AIG Hospitals with a team of intensivists led by Dr Sarat CV Talluri, according to a press release.

They will be joining the existing cardiology team led by Dr R Prasad Reddy, Dr Arundhati Bordoloi, Dr Govind Jhadav, and cardiac surgeons Dr C Sukesh Kumar Reddy and Dr Naresh Kumar. The team has been at the forefront of innovative and complex cardiac services, having performed over 1 lakh angiograms and 25,000 angioplasties in this part of the country. More than 10,000 device implantations have been done by renowned Electrophysiologist Dr Narasimhan.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr Soma Raju and team to AIG Hospitals. We would be able to provide holistic and affordable cardiac care to our patients, thanks to the rich expertise and medical knowledge of this accomplished team,” said Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals.

“Dr Soma Raju has an unwavering commitment to academics and research which is commendable. We will utilise his experience and knowledge to undertake cutting-edge research to develop newer technologies in our crusade against heart disease,” he said.

“Our team is thrilled and enthused to join AIG Hospitals,” said Dr B Soma Raju. “Dr.Nageshwar Reddy has created one of the best hospitals in the world. We hope to work alongside the excellent team of clinicians at AIG Hospitals to provide patients with multi-disciplinary integrated care for superior clinical outcomes and an enhanced patient experience,” he added.

