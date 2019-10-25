AIG Hospitals joins Mayo Clinic Care Network

By | Published: 12:10 am 12:08 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based AIG Hospitals, a unit of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, known globally in the gastroenterology space, has become the country’s first healthcare facility to become a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. The network is a group of independent healthcare systems and institutions that have special access to Mayo Clinic’s international clinical expertise and medical knowledge for superior clinical outcomes.

Mayo Clinic is the world’s largest non-profit group practice serving 1.3 million patients every year. Created in 2011, the Mayo Clinic Care Network today has 45 members from across the US, Asia, Mexico and the Middle East.

AIG Hospitals has been selected as a member by demonstrating a commitment to highest quality and patient-centred care in addition to having passed Mayo’s comprehensive evaluation and review of clinical, governance, business practices, safety and service efforts.

Spread over 1.7 million square feet, set up with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, the 950-bed hospital in Gachibowli serves 6 lakh patients annually, offering tertiary care services such as organ transplantation, oncology, cardiology, nephrology, urology, obesity and metabolic therapy, pulmonology and liver sciences.

Sharing how the membership will add value, AIG Hospitals chairman and managing director Dr D Nageshwar Reddy told Telangana Today, “We are keen to bring world-class medical expertise, innovation and technology to India to benefit the communities. This membership will help in both research and academics to not only AIG Hospitals but also the Indian healthcare sector. We continue to focus on research and thus have established a Translational Research Institute with genomics & sequencing and molecular biology facilities. We have one of the largest stem cell research and cell-based therapy programmes. We are also working on pancreatic research. We have identified a new gene that is responsible for pancreatic cancer in India, with high incidence seen in south.”

He added, “Mayo has a huge strength in cardiac stem cells research. Regenerative medicine is the future, and we both can collaborate in this area by sharing our expertise. In future, it could be possible to regenerate all types of organs through stem cells.”

Member benefits

Mayo Clinic Care Network medical director David Hayes, said, “The membership enables AIG Hospitals to access AskMayoExpert, a point-of-care tool that offers concise clinical information of several medical conditions, treatment recommendations and medical references. The hospital’s physicians can also contact Mayo Clinic specialists for second opinion on specific cases in the form of electronic consultations through eConsults. Medical teams at the hospital can also review and discuss complex cases with a Mayo Clinic panel via eBoards facility. This will also act as a platform for healthcare consulting. The staff can also access educational materials designed for patients and other means of continuous medical education.”

Mayo can come out with blueprints for the therapy specific programmes that AIG Hospitals would look to roll out, by not only bringing the expertise from within the network but also saving AIG’s time. Mayo could also gain from having AIG Hospitals as a member as the hospital is in advanced stage of research in areas such as gastrointestinal diseases. AIG could also take part in diversity-oriented global studies and work with certain pharmaceutical companies in drug research.

“Mayo does a lot of clinical collaborative work focusing on common patient outcome. Recently, we have done a work on how to reduce readmissions for heart failure. We have brought together different members to gain knowledge so that it can be shared with others. We have also made advances in the areas of cancer, palliative care Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD),” he added.

Data analytics and insights

David Hayes said Mayo has been using information technology effectively and there had been conscious efforts towards using data analytics and big data. The challenge remains bringing various ways of using them by different members globally into a uniform mode. Utilising these insights at the point-of-care will be a key focus in the coming years.

Dr Reddy said, “Data mining in healthcare is the future. Different countries including the US are in different stages of using them effectively. Taiwan is one country which has been successful so far. Other countries are fast catching up.”

AIG has a Centre for Innovation focusing on IT, which has collaborations with IIT Hyderabad and Indian Institute of Science-Bengaluru. It is receiving Central grants to work on innovative areas.

Hospital’s future plans

AIG Hospitals is planning to add 2.5 lakh sq ft at Gachibowli facility, taking the inpatient bed capacity from 1,000 to 1,300 and day care procedures by over 30 per cent and creating 1,000 new jobs.

“AIG was predominantly a gastroenterology-focused institution, but we are now becoming a multi-specialty hospital with a focus on cardiology, oncology, pulmonology, urology and nephrology,” Dr Reddy added.

