AIIMS Bibinagar opens in record time

By | Published: 12:10 am 12:22 am

Hyderabad: In a major milestone for medical education in the State, the first batch of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bibinagar, was inaugurated on Tuesday.

Comprising 50 students from across India, the first batch of AIIMS, Bibinagar, was launched in a low-key affair by the Director of AIIMS, Bhopal, Dr Sarman Singh.

AIIMS, Bhopal, which is the mentoring institution of AIIMS, Bibinagar, will handle the latter’s administration, academic and day-to-day activities, hostels, mess facilities, further expansion and introduction of clinical services.

The commencement of academic activities is quite significant because of the speed at which the State and Centre-level authorities brought the project to fruition. On an average, it takes at least five years and sometimes even more to develop the infrastructure needed to start a teaching hospital of the scale and stature of AIIMS. The in-principle approval to set up AIIMS in Telangana was received in 2018 and within a year, the academic activities at

Bibinagar have already started, courtesy the presence of the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Bibinagar hospital, which was handed over to AIIMS, Bhopal, by the State government in a quick time, for the development into AIIMS.

At present, AIIMS, Bibinagar, will only have academic activities while clinical services such as outpatient facilities, which are being operated by doctors from NIMS, will continue. Its expansion is expected to be taken up in the coming years.

“Credit for AIIMS, Bibinagar, must be given to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for pursuing it consistently with the Centre. We have received a lot of support from Union Minister for Health Dr Harshvardhan and former Health Minister Dr JP Nadda,” said Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud, former TRS MP from Bhongir, who was present at the inaugural function on Tuesday.

Bibinagar AIIMS, which is spread over of 200 acres, is a Rs 1,000-crore project with a total strength of 1,000 beds. “We are grateful that the Centre has already set aside budgetary allocations for the expansion. It should be expanded into a top-quality healthcare service facility and research institute at the earliest,” the former Bhongir MP said.

According to authorities, the Centre is expected to spend over Rs 600 crore for the construction of additional infrastructure and another Rs 200 for procuring high-end medical equipment.

