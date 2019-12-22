AIIMS forms medical board for second autopsy in Disha case

By | Published: 3:03 pm

Hyderabad: Following the orders of Telangana High Court, a team of three senior most forensic medicine doctors has been named by the department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, for conducting the second postmortem of four Disha rape and murder suspects who were killed in an exchange of fire with police.

The team of forensic experts from AIIMS will be led by Dr.Sudhir K.Gupta, Professor and Head, and have Dr.Adarsh Kumar, Professor, as Member, and Dr.Abhishek Yadav, Associate Professor, as Member Secretary.

Dr.Varun Chandran, Senior Medical Officer, will also accompany the team to assist the medical board in the conducting the autopsy. The medical board is leaving for Hyderabad on Sunday.

