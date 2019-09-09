Ailing CPI (M) leader Yousuf Tarigami shifted to AIIMS from Srinagar

By | Published: 12:51 pm

New Delhi: CPI (M) leader Yousuf Tarigami, who has been under house arrest in Srinagar for over a month, was shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Monday.

This comes days after the Supreme Court directed the authorities to shift him to Delhi for treatment, after taking cognizance of an affidavit filed by CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury following his visit to the valley, last month.

On August 28, the apex court had allowed Yechury to visit Jammu and Kashmir to meet ailing Tarigami and file an affidavit on the latter’s health condition.

Taking note of the affidavit filed by him on his return, the top court ordered him to be shifted to AIIMS “at the earliest”.

Tarigami was kept under house arrest following the revocation of the provisions of Article 370.

He is a member of the Central Committee of the CPI (M) and has served as a four-time MLA of the dissolved Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.