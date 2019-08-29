Ailing Warangal boy gets help from NRIs

By | Published: 12:03 am 12:04 am

Jeddah: The NRIs, working with State-run oil giant ADNOC and living in Abu Dhabi, have come forward to help a Warangal boy in need of a critical surgery.

Chennam Nitin Sai, a 15-year-old native of Reddy Colony in Hanamkonda, was diagnosed with Intraventricular haemorrhage (IVH), a rare disease. It involves a lengthy and complicated surgery, requiring multiple pharmacological, surgical and critical interventions that require a lot of money.

Hailing from a poor family with his father, Srinivas, working as a roadside motorcycle mechanic, meeting the cost of treatment was impossible. To his misfortune, IVH doesn’t figure in the list of ailments covered under Arogyasri scheme.

Without losing time, Srinivas shared his ordeal with some of his clients, and some good Samaritans came forward to help.

The news reached the shores of Abu Dhabi, where Raja Srinivas Rao, native of Hanamkonda and working as engineer with ADNOC, contacted other NRIs and explained the boy’s ordeal and the family’s poor background.

“We collected Rs 2.21 lakh in Abu Dhabi and handed over the cheque to the ailing boy on Wednesday,” said Raja Srinivas Rao.

