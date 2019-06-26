Aim for becoming naitional-level player, Warangal yougsters told

By | Published: 7:11 pm

Warangal Urban: Stating that the district had all facilities for playing badminton, Secretary, Warangal Club, E Premsagar Reddy, said that the youngsters should make use of the facilities to become national level players.

He also added that Warangal District Badminton Association (WDBA) was ready to take any challenge for the promotion of games and sports.

The inaugural programme of the ‘Warangal District Badminton Tournament for Boys, Girls, Men and Women’ was held at KITS Warangal.

The Warangal District Badminton Association (WDBA) affiliated to Badminton Association of Telangana (BAT) and Department of Physical Education, Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science (KITS) Warangal, are jointly organising Badminton Tournament from June 26 to 28 at KITS’s indoor stadium and play fields.

The president, WDBA, S Ramesh Kumar, said that by playing games helps one could overcome stress and develop sporting spirit.

While 290 players are participating in the tournament, there will be 319 matches in five categories as U-13, U-15, U-17, U-19, men and women, singles and doubles.

The organisers used the latest badminton tournament software to make the draws and divided them into competitive teams. Nearly 400 sports persons and PRO D Prabhakara Chary were present.