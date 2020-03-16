Aim for greener pastures

By | Published: 12:55 am 3:35 pm

Students tend to choose either engineering, medicine, or pharmacy courses after their intermediate or Class XII. However, there are lot of career options available beyond these engineering and medicine programmes. Among the other career options are BSc in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Community Science, Food Nutrition and Dietetics, Sericulture. One can get into these bachelor degree programmes by cracking the All India Entrance Examination for Admission of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The AIEEA (UG) is conducted for admissions into 11 bachelor degree programmes in agriculture and allied sciences (other than veterinary sciences) in agricultural universities.

The National Testing Agency which has been authorised to conduct the AIEEA (UG) will hold the test in computer based mode on June 1 at 178 cities across the country. In Telangana, the exam will be conducted in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy, Karimnagar, Khammam and Warangal. The entrance test consists of 150 multiple choice questions which have to be answered in 150 minutes. Four marks will be awarded to each correct response and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

However, there is no negative scoring if students do not attempt questions. Students who have passed intermediate or 10+2 Senior Secondary Examination of the CBSE are eligible to apply provided they should have secured not less than 50% marks in aggregate (40 % in the case for SC, ST, Transgender and PwD categories). The online registrations can be done through the website https:// icar.nta.nic.in/ and the last date to apply is March 31. The registration fee is Rs.750 and for SC/ST/PwD/Transgender categories, the fee is Rs.375. The admit cards can be downloaded from the NTA website from May 8. After declaration of results on June 15, the ICAR will be announcing the online counselling dates for admissions. The NTA has constituted test practice centres to enable candidates’ practice and get familiar with the computer-based test. This facility which is free of cost can be utilised by registering through the NTA website. The registered candidates will be allocated the nearest test practice centre to practice the exam on a given computer node.

