With an aim to serve the society

Abhaya Foundation, which has helped thousands of people across the country, was started in the year 2006, by CS Balachandra Sunku, who, by profession, is a Company Secretary. “As a child, my parents and mentor have always imbibed moral values in me. I understood at a very young age what humanity needs, and as I belonged to a lower middle class family, many helped me for my education and I wanted to give back to them, by being loyal to them and to the society; that was when Abhaya Foundation started,” says Balachandra, the founder who started this with his salary during the initial days.

Born in Tadipatri, and with a passion for community work since young age, he was inspired by many great people while many others encouraged him to take forward the good work. He says his degrees such as BSc, LLB, FCS, are all the result of support and help received from a number of kind-hearted people.

Abhaya Foundation’s mission is to serve with HEART, where they are spread in various sectors helping the people in different ways. ‘H’ stands for health care;‘E’ stands for education and empowerment, ‘A’ stands for awareness and assurance, ‘R’ stands for rural leadership and development and ‘T’ stands for transformation. You name the sector and they are readily present in that sector to help the needy. Such are the wonderful activities taken up by Abhaya Foundation.

Most of the NGOs work only in one particular sector, but Abhaya is working on various projects. “We at Abhaya feel that the complete society is our home. In a home, a father takes care of the child completely; he will never say that I will only take care of his education, or I will not take care of your health issues, etc. In the same way, those who come to Abhaya with any problem, we should be able to help him; that was what my concept was,” says Balachandra, who has guided many students to achieve their dream.

Be it women empowerment, health-related issues, a student who wishes to climb the Mount Everest, old-age homes, orphanages, natural calamities, skill trainings, etc., Abhaya stands tall above all helping them. “If you ask me how come I am doing it, this is run by many good souls’ support, many companies come forward to do the CSR activity to support our organisation, many NGOs join hands with us to help and serve people. Apart from that to maintain transparency of funds and utilisation, we publish a newsletter and each one of them can check online published in our Abhayafoundation.org,” says Balachandra, who did not get married as he wanted to serve the society, so that no personal relationships or obligations would come in his way to disrupt his purpose of life.

The very first graduate who got benefitted from the Foundation is now the trustee. Here there are no employees; it’s only the volunteers who serve this foundation. Balachandra wants to take this organisation forward, where he gives a call to the youth and the interested people to support the organisation monetarily as well as volunteering. His only motto is helping, serving and spreading happiness, and he believes that nothing can beat this satisfaction and definitely one has to save money to save many. “Going by the name, Abhaya in Sanskrit means fearlessness and making people free from fear of failures and creating faith in humanity is what I want to do,” concludes, the ‘I volunteer’ award winner, who travelled 10 lakh kilometers interacting with more than 15 lakh people.

