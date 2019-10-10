AIMIM chief condemns triple murder in WB

By | Published: 8:13 pm

Hyderabad: Condemning the gruesome murder of a school teacher and his family in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said the Mamata Banerjee government should ensure that the culprits are given the highest possible punishment.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president said in a tweet: It’s essential that @MamataOfficial ensures that the culprits see (sic) the highest possible punishment for this dastardly crime. We’ll always oppose RSS’s ideology & actions but it can never be a ground for such barbaric violence. Rule of Law cannot be ignored.”

The murder took on a political colour on Thursday with the BJP targeting the Mamata Banerjee government over the killings and its ideological mentor RSS claiming the teacher was their supporter.

The BJP and the RSS said the teacher Bandhu Gopal Pal was not their active member, but at times he participated in the weekly ‘milan’ programmes organised by the Sangh.

The 35-year-old teacher, his pregnant wife and 8-year-old son were found lying in a pool of blood in their house at Jiaganj in Murshidabad on Tuesday when the Durga Puja festivities were on.

