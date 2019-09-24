By | Published: 9:21 pm 9:31 pm

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party became the first political party in the country to embrace the hugely popular TikTok mobile application as it stepped up its efforts to reach out to what the party called the ‘Young India’ – young Internet users and first time voters, and put forward its agenda to this section of people. Since its launch, AIMIM’s official Tik Tok account has gathered more than 7,000 followers and accumulated more than 60,000 likes.

The AIMIM says that the popular mobile phone-based social media app provides the user opportunities to create videos using their creativity and offers a chance to express themselves using humour to get a message across. TikTok has more than 200 million users in India and is believed to have overtaken Facebook as the most downloaded social media application in this year’s first four months.

In one of the video clips on its TikTok account, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi can be seen inviting his constituents to come to Darussalam – the party headquarters here in the city. “Our party’s doors are always open for everyone, irrespective of one’s religion and caste,” he says while also taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas’ slogan.

The AIMIM account has also been attracting its fans who have been sharing some quirky messages, the most popular being the lip-sync videos of Owaisi brothers’ – Asaduddin and Akbaruddin’s — speeches.

