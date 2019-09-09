AIMIM is principal oppn party in Assembly

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party is now the principal opposition party in the State Legislative Assembly. With seven members, the AIMIM is the largest opposition party in the Assembly after Congress had its strength gutted from within. Thirteen of the 19 Congress members joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi merging the Congress Legislature Party with the ruling party.

On Monday, the first day of the Budget session of the Assembly, AIMIM members were seen on the seats that have traditionally been reserved for the principal opposition party. As soon as Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao walked in, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, now the leader of the principal opposition, walked across the aisle and greeted Chandrashekhar Rao.

And just before the session began for the day, the Chief Minister, accompanied by Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, walked over to where Owaisi was seated and formally greeted him as the new opposition leader in the House.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter \