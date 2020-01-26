AIMIM set to win Bhainsa for second time

By | Published: 12:39 am

Nirmal: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) startled many by being in a strong position to win the post of chairperson of Bhainsa municipality for the second time. Its candidates won from 15 wards out of the total 26, showing dominance of the outfit in the results of polls to the civic body known for communal sensitivity.

Due to the party’s impact, nominees of either the TRS or the Congress failed to register victory from a ward. Their candidates had won from two wards each in the polls to the civic body in 2014. The AIMIM managed to add two more wards to its kitty when compared to the wards bagged in the previous elections. BJP’s wards rose from eight to nine.

The consistent performance of the minority religion’s outfit can be attributed to polarization of votes supposedly caused due to communal tensions on last January 12 midnight. Tension prevailed when a group torched around 23 houses, 21 motor bikes and a four-wheeler belonging to another group in a colony in Bhainsa town. Some unknown youngsters honked his motor bike in the colony, titled Korva Colony, in the midnight of January 11, annoying the residents.

