AIMIM to form mandal, village committees in Karimnagar

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Karimnagar: Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) town president Syed Ghulam Ahmed Hussein said the party would constitute mandal and village-level committees to strengthen the party in the district.

Ghulam Ahmed held a meeting with party’s division presidents, general secretaries and workers at MIM district office here on Sunday. Later speaking to reporters, he said instead of doing vote bank politics, MIM would work for the welfare of people.

Stating that people were facing a lot of problems in the wake of Covid pandemic, he asked the people to either arrive at the MIM office directly or contact through phone if they have any problem.

Party corporators were staying in their divisions from 10 am to 1 pm every day and solving the problems of local people. He promised to help the people in getting all kinds of certificates such as birth, death, caste, income nativity, Shaadi Mubarak, Kalyana Laxmi, Aadhaar, ration

and voter ID cards.

He also said that the party would solve the problems being faced by people in various government departments such as municipal, revenue, minority, health, BC and SC welfare.

