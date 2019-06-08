AIMIM to stake claim for main opposition status

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: The AIMIM which emerged as the second largest party with seven MLAs in the State Legislative Assembly is ready to stake its claim for the status of main opposition. Consequent to the merger of the 12- member breakaway group of the CLP with the TRSLP, Congress has lost the main opposition status. The AIMIM leadership is keen on requesting the Speaker, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy for the main opposition status in place of Congress. “We will request the Speaker of Telangana Assembly to give AIMIM the post of Leader of opposition as we are second largest party in the State. We have more numbers than Congress. Our party will meet the speaker and we expect that he will take positive action”, tweeted AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.