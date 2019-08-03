Aiming for the bull’s eye

By | Published: 7:26 pm

Records from a long past demonstrate that KS Rama Rao always produced good films which not only created history at the box office but also stood like milestones to reckon with. Now, the ace producer is all set to enthral the Telugu audience, class and mass alike, with his upcoming film Kousalya Krishnamurthy, slated for worldwide release on August 23.

Summing up his experience in making this film, Ramarao, while speaking to Hyderabad Today, said that Kousalya Krishnamurthy will certainly leave an indelible impression on the audience. “Any given day, story alone can captivate the viewers. The mettle of the artistes enhances the scenes and situations in the story. Our latest film, luckily, stands a testimony to the twin elements of splendid story and remarkable actors who did complete justice to their given roles,” shared Ramarao.

The producer says that director Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao wins the main share of appreciation for his right approach to the story and to the final product that audience watch. “As one of the best performers of Telugu cinema, Rajendra Prasad doesn’t need any introduction. He owns the record of being an outstanding actor. Aishwarya Rajesh, too, is sure to win all the laurels for her sublime performance,” Ramarao elaborated.

He went on to say that Kousalya Krishnamurthy will entertain each and everyone in the family. KS did not leave anybody from his unit, whether technicians or production crew, unappreciated.Director Bheemaneni felt happy for doing a film on the banner of Creative Commercials which stood as the benchmark for lavish entertainers through decades.

“When actors and technicians take the script to the heart, then, the film is sure to hit the bull’s eye. Kousalya Krishnamurthy was loved by one and all in the unit. I have no doubts about the positive result after the movie’s release tomorrow,” he said. Both the director and the producer confirmed that Karthik Raju would emerge as one of the promising heroes with this film.