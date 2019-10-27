Aiming at a humanitarian society

By | Published: 12:50 am 12:13 am

Nadichi Vachina Suryudu is a collection of poems by Mohd Naseeruddin, a voluntary retired private employee and a well-known Telugu poet among the literary circles in Karimnagar. Most of his writings reflect the contemporary issues in the society. The book, published by Saahithi Sopathi, Karimnagar, has 68 poems, which were written one year ago on different occasions by the author. Some of the poems were published in local newspapers like Andhra Bhoomi, Mana Telangana, Nava Telangana, Manam, Aadaab Hyderabad and Neti Nijam.

The poet, through his poems, highlights social issues like declining humanity and peace in the society. His sympathy towards farmers, women, backward people and labourers are part of this book. His poems look like he is narrating things in a meticulous way. There are different poems which show his love and affection towards nature, friends and family.

Sympathy towards farmers and labourers are visible in poems like Tadi Choopulu, Raktamodina Paadaalu, Nirasanagni, Shrama Chukkalu, Asthaminchani Shrama Geetalu, Mochi and Shilpulu Mano Netraalu.

Raktamodina Padaalu is a poem which talks about the plight of farmers who walked bare foot in Maharashtra demanding Government’s support for agriculture. Around 40,000 farmers took part in the ‘Kisan Long March’ which was held in March 2018. In spite of injured legs, farmers have walked bare foot till Mumbai seeking Government’s attention.

Naseeruddin also talks about corruption in politics, rising fascism which are harmful to the society. Mob Lynching is a poem where the poet speaks about the brutal killings of human beings. NPAs (Non-Performing Assets), is a poem where he talks about loan defaulters and economic slowdown which are affecting India’s growth rate.

In Mrutyu Ghosha, the poet talks about the tragedy that struck victims of Vemulawada Bus accident in 2018 that killed around 70 passengers. The two poems Mitrama and Gunde Tadi, written in the form of an obituary, reflect the pain and agony suffered by the poet with the sudden demise of his close friend Prakash Reddy and younger brother Nayeem.

The poet’s concerns are that he wants to see a humanitarian society where there is no suppression, hard work is paid, religious hatred is removed, corruption is gone and a peaceful society is established. The collection ends with two poems on Ugadi and Ramzan festivals which are celebrated widely in Telangana.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .