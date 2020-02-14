Aiming to bring change in society

By | Published: 7:26 pm

A preview of short film Naa Deshamlo Amma Ilaa was held at Ramanaidu Studios, Film Nagar. The short film, written and directed by Arjun Devarakonda, talks about the challenges faced by the women and aims at changing the mindset of the people.

The short film also portrays the issues that are faced by women and also depicts the crimes that are committed against them.Director Arjun Devarakonda was deeply disturbed by death of ‘Asifa’ and decided to make a short-film to raise awareness and change the mindset of the people.

While addressing the audience at the preview show, he mentioned, “This film is based on real-life incidents. The mindset of people should change. We all should respect women, as we all are born from a mother’s womb.”

The guest list at the event included Jyothi (film actor), Upparapu Madhu Babu (film producer), Vinay Kumar (MD – Ulavacharu), Rajendra Palnati (founder of YAC) and Sneha Ayyagari (social activist) and many others.

The film, produced by Kamal Bhushan, has music by NS Prasu. The short-film stars Swetha Varma and Tejinder Singh in lead roles. The supporting characters are played by Kamal Konda, Vedhavyas, Ramesh Neel and Raman John. Shot in 10 days at various locations in Anantapur, it is currently available to view on YouTube.

