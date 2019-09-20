Air Chief exhorts IPS probationers to fight terrorism

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh on Thursday visited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy and addressed IPS probationers, including 15 foreign probationers from Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives, who are undergoing their phase-I training at the academy.

He spoke about the national security issues being faced by the country these days and exhorted the probationers to fight the challenge of terrorism. He reiterated that the domination of air is essential to win a war and, therefore, the synergy between all the security forces is of paramount importance.

Meanwhile, Dr Rajagopala Chidambaram, former Principal Scientific Adviser to the Central government, also visited the academy and spoke on “Leadership for knowledge economy”.

He touched upon issues like nuclear energy for power generation, nuclear fuel cycle, artificial intelligence and cyber security and motivated the young officers.

