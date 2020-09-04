Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria visits Secunderabad-based College of Air Warfare

During his visit to CAW, the Chief of the Air Staff addressed officers from all the three services undergoing the 44th Higher Air Command Course (HACC).

By | City Bureau | Published: 3:58 pm

Hyderabad: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Indian Air Force, visited College of Air Warfare (CAW) on Thursday.

The Secunderabad based CAW with its origins dating back to 1959 is an IAF institution of higher learning conducting courses on air warfare for tri-service officers in an integrated manner.

During his visit to CAW, the CAS addressed officers from all the three services undergoing the 44th Higher Air Command Course (HACC). He sensitised them about the emerging contours of national security, emphasised the unique attributes of air power that would allow its employment in likely scenarios and apprised the course officers about the progress being made in deliberations that are ongoing for creating integrated structures towards enhancing synergy in future war fighting.

