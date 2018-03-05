Air Chief Marshal stresses on joint operations

By | Published: 11:21 pm

Hyderabad: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, Chief of Air Staff, addressed the future leaders of the three services of Indian Armed Forces at the College of Defence Management (CDM) here on Monday.

The Chief of the Air Staff spoke about joint operations in the Indian Air Force (IAF) context. He detailed the contributions of the IAF in the joint operations undertaken in the past.

Recent wars and peace-time operations had highlighted the need for synergised deployment of all the three services of the Indian Armed Forces, he said. Dhanoa later interacted with the officers in a candid manner.