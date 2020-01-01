Air Commodore TSS Krishnan assumes charge of DDG, NCC Directorate (AP&T)

By | Published: 4:18 pm

Hyderabad: Air Commodore T.S.S. Krishnan assumed the charge of Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana), Secunderabad, on Wednesday.

Air Commodore Krishnan was commissioned in the Flying Branch of Indian Air Force in June 1991 and is a qualified Navigation Instructor with 4,800 hrs of flying experience and qualified Operations Officer in the Pechora Missile System.

He has tenanted the staff appointments of Command Navigation Officer, Command Intelligence Officer and Senior Flying Training Officer in various Command Headquarters, Officer in-charge at the Map Digitisation Centre and Group Commander NCC under the Delhi Directorate.

