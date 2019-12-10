Air Force band performs at GVK in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: To commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Marshal of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Arjan Singh, Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC), No 3 Air Force Band of the IAF conducted a live show at GVK Mall on Sunday.

Arjan Singh was the first Chief of IAF to lead the force into war. He was 44 years of age when entrusted with the responsibility of leading the force, who carried with considerable flamboyance, a press release said.

In recognition of his services, the Government of India conferred the rank of the Marshal to Arjan Singh 2002 making him the first and the only five star rank officer with the IAF. He remained a flyer to the end of his tenure in the IAF, visiting forward squadrons and units and flying with them.

Air Force band’s performance in GVK Mall comprised 28 musicians specialized in brass, woodwind, reed string, electronic hand percussion instruments. Air warriors of No 3 band have performed across the world in various countries including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The band with its scintillating performance enchanted the audience with military music, many patriotic songs and popular tunes of new Bollywood numbers.

