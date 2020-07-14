Air India brings back 101 passengers stranded in Ukraine to Indore

By | Published: 2:20 pm

Indore: An Air India flight under Vande Bharat Mission brought back 101 stranded passengers from Ukraine to Indore on Tuesday.

The flight landed at Indore’s Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport at 5:15 am today.

The Nodal Officer for COVID-19, Dr Amit Malakar said, “At the airport, the health department team did a preliminary examination of all the passengers, no symptoms of COVID-19 were found in any of the passengers.” “Among these passengers, 20 passengers are from Indore who are being quarantined at a hotel. The remaining passengers are from other cities, arrangements are being made to send them to their native places,” he added.