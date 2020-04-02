Air India cabin crew member tests positive for coronavirus

By | Published: 7:25 pm

Mumbai: An Air India cabin crew member, who was part of the team that operated a Newark-Mumbai flight last month, has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital here, a source said on Thursday.

This is at least the second instance of an Air India group staff testing positive. Last week, a woman customer care of the airline’s ground handling subsidiary AIASL was admitted to a hospital after she had coronavirus infection.

“Our cabin crew member has been admitted to the Kasturba BMC hospital in south-central Mumbai after she was tested positive for coronavirus infection. She had operated Air india’s Mumbai’s flight from Newark (the US) on March 20,” the source said.

According to the source, efforts are on to shift her to a private hospital.

When asked for comments on the cabin crew member testing positive for coronavirus, an Air India spokesperson said, “We would not like to make any comment on this”.

Air India Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal told media on Thursday that there there have been some cases of ground staff who fell ill. “Luckily, they have all tested negative,” he said.