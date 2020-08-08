Air India CMD takes stock of situation at Kerala plane crash site

By | Published: 2:11 pm

Kozhikode (Kerala): Air India Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal, along with senior officials of the airline, arrived at the Kozhikode airport on Saturday to take stock of the situation, where an Air India Express flight crash-landed on Friday night killing 18 people.

He was also briefed by a team of experts on the spot. Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also visited the crash site earlier today.

All assistance and support are being provided to those affected, officials said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DG), senior officials of the Civil Aviation Ministry, Airports Authority of India, and Air Navigation Service members will meet in Delhi today over the crash-landing of the Air India Express flight.

Two special relief flights from Delhi and one from Mumbai for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members of the Air India Express crash-landing incident reached Kozhikode earlier today.

At least 18 people including two pilots have lost their lives in the incident. However, the four-cabin crew members are safe, said the Air India Express in a statement. The injured are admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode, as per the state government officials.

An Air India Express plane carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening.