Air India flies to Kuwait to bring 155 persons back to Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:13 pm 12:24 pm

Hyderabad: An Air India flight left for Kuwait from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here on Saturday to bring 155 passengers to the city.

Pilots – Sharath, Nalli Kiran Kumar, K Anand, Rajesh Shaw and cabin crew supervisor – Sapna Menon along with Satheesh Miriyala, Lavanya and Kotamraju Cyril were part of the team that left for Kuwait.

The flight is expected to return to RGIA late on Saturday night.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .