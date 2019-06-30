Air India plane skids off runway in Mangaluru

By | Published: 8:30 pm 8:32 pm

Mangaluru (Karnataka): A Mangaluru bound Air India plane skidded off the runway at the International Airport here on Sunday.

Air India Express flight IX384 from Dubai landed at the Mangaluru International Airport at 5:40 pm here and slid off when it was proceeding on the taxiway.

“IX384 Air India Express Dubai to Mangalore aircraft veered off the taxiway around 5:40 pm today. All passengers are safe and have been deboarded,” an official said.

All the passengers onboard the plane are safe and the aircraft was brought to a safer position after the incident.