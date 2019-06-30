Air India plane skids off runway in Mangaluru

Airport Security officials check the tyres of IX384 Air India Express Dubai to Mangalore which got stuck in the sideway of the runway at Mangalore International Airport on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Mangaluru (Karnataka): A Mangaluru bound Air India plane skidded off the runway at the International Airport here on Sunday.

Air India Express flight IX384 from Dubai landed at the Mangaluru International Airport at 5:40 pm here and slid off when it was proceeding on the taxiway.

“IX384 Air India Express Dubai to Mangalore aircraft veered off the taxiway around 5:40 pm today. All passengers are safe and have been deboarded,” an official said.

All the passengers onboard the plane are safe and the aircraft was brought to a safer position after the incident.