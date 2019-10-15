Air India to restore services in AP

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Visakhapatnam: Air India will not only restore its flight services, but also introduce more flights in Andhra Pradesh.

This was informed in a letter to YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha member V Vijaysai Reddy by Air India chairman Aswani Lohani on Tuesday.

Besides restoring its services, new flights between Vijayawada-Tirupati-Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada-Shirdi and Vijayawada-Bengaluru will be introduced. Similarly, the Delhi-Vijayawada thrice-a-week flight services would be operated as Delhi-Vijayawada-Tirupati-Vijayawada-Delhi service from October 27.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .