Air India’s MRO unit eyes EU’s safety stamp in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:33 pm

Hyderabad: Air India is eyeing to secure the European Union Air Safety Agency’s (EASA) certificate for its Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here.

EASA carries out certification, regulation, and standardisation, and also performs investigation and monitoring.

Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) General Manager (Engineering) Y Srinivasa Rao said here on Saturday that efforts were on to apply for the certification after getting approval from the Central government. The certification is essential as most foreign airlines look for it in order to send their aircraft to the MRO facility.

This will not only enable foreign airlines to know the standards of the MRO complex, but also help the AIESL, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Air India, to do business with foreign airlines. According to Rao, the AIESL will have to make some investments in the MRO facility as per the norms prescribed by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to make it EASA compliant.

The MRO complex that was inaugurated on May 29, 2015 can accommodate two A320 family aircraft simultaneously or one wide body aircraft B747 and C777.

The state-of-the-art hangar has all facilities like proposed docking system, cranes, plug and play IT network, associated back shops to support aircraft maintenance and airframe accessory and wheel servicing shops.

The MRO complex was currently offering services to the captive fleet and planning to increase shifts to two from the present one. It is undertaking pre-flight or weekly checks of A321, 320, 319 or ATR aircraft and provide technical assistance to other international carriers as part of comprehensive ground handling service.

The MRO facility has acquired DGCA approval for additional capability to carry out full scope maintenance checks on the ATR 72-600 aircraft. It is also ready to take up third party work.

Setting up of service facilities of ATR 72-600 components is also under process. As part of Skill India initiative, the MRO is imparting training to students from various aviation schools, Rao said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter