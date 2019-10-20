Air Intelligence Unit seizes gold at Hyderabad Airport

By | Published: 2:23 pm

Hyderabad: The Air Intelligence Unit of the customs department on Saturday seized gold weighing around a kg of from three passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

According to the officials, the passengers arrived by a flight from Jeddah on Saturday evening. On checking their baggage the officials found gold biscuits and the passengers could not disclose details about the consignment they were carrying.

The value of the gold is approximately around Rs. 35 lakh.

A case was registered.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .