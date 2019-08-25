Air Intelligence Unit seizes gold bars at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

By | Published: 3:28 pm 3:32 pm

Hyderabad: The Air Intelligence Unit of the customs department seized 26 gold bars weighing 2992 grams from a passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport early on Sunday.

The passenger who had arrived by a flight from Sharjah in UAE was carrying the gold bars without disclosing and paying necessary taxes. The value of the gold has been put at Rs.1,11,60,160.

The customs officials in a statement released here said the arrest was made basing on an intelligence collected by their staff. A case was registered and investigation taken up.



