There’s an air of mystique about her

By | Mausumi Sucharita | Published: 12:46 am 12:15 am

One of the most romantic yet haunting songs of the 1960s Lagja Gale Ki Phir Ye Hansi Raat Ho Na Ho… was immortalised by Sadhana Shivdasani. Known for her elegance and glamour, she was one of the extremely competent actors of the 1960s. She redefined style — be it the fringe haircut or the tight kurta-chudidars.

Sadhana started her film career at a pretty young age as a chorus girl in the song Mud MudKe Na Dekh in Sree 420, and was soon spotted by directors while doing college plays. After which she was cast in the first Indian Sindhi film Abaana (1958).

From there, she went on to do many hit Bollywood movies, in her debut movie Love in Shimla, she was cast opposite Joy Mukherjee, son of one of the popular producers Sashadhar Mukherjee. The movie was directed by Ram Krishna Nayyar, who suggested that she should sport a fringe haircut inspired by British actor Audrey Hepburn. The haircut became extremely popular and is known till date as the Sadhana cut.

She took a break at the pinnacle of her career due to health issues and went to Boston for treatment; many directors signed other actors to replace her. But, Sadhna took everything in her stride and when she returned, went on to give many more blockbusters. She mostly kept away from limelight and did not like being photographed; there was an air of mystique about her.

All throughout her career she was supported by RK Nayyar, whom she married after dating for five years. Her parents were opposed to the alliance, but finally realised the couple was serious and gave their blessings. They lived together for 30 years till he passed away in 1995, and Sadhana passed away on December 25, 2015.

Some of her popular films are Hum Dono, Ek Musafir Ek Hasina, Mere Mehboob, Woh Kaun Thi, Rajkumar, Waqt, Gaban, Mera Saaya, and Ek Phool Do Mali.

Hum Dono

Sadhana exemplifies woman of substance in the movie. She plays the role of a rich girl Meeta who is in love with a jobless boy Arun (Dev Anand). Arun joins the Army during World War-II, after being insulted by Meeta’s dad. In his absence, she takes care of his mother.

In the meantime, Arun meets Major Verma, his look-alike during the war. They bond well and the Major goes missing in the battlefield; back home Arun ends up donning the war hero’s hat before his wife Ruma (Nanda) and mother, on the advice of their family doctor. This leads to several twists and turns. How the Major comes back and how Arun reconciles with Meeta forms the rest of the story.

The film has some of the best songs to its credit, Sahir Ludhianvi’s lyrics, set to music by Jaidev, creates melodious pieces like Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, Allah Tero Naam… Ishwar Tero Naam, and Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chalagaya.

Director: Amarjeet, Vijay Anand (credited)

Producer: DevAnand

Cast: Dev Anand, Sadhana, Nanda, Leela Chitnis

Release: 1961; Relaunch in colour: February 4, 2011.

Mera Saaya

This film was second of the mystery trilogy Sadhana did with director Raj Khosla, others are Woh Kaun Thi? and Anita. She plays the double role of Geeta and Raina.

Geeta is married to Thakur Rakesh Singh (Sunil Dutt), an affluent lawyer. Rakesh goes to London for higher studies and later receives the news of his wife’s illness. He immediately comes back but Geeta dies. Thakur is haunted by memories of his wife and Tu Jahan Jahan Chalega Mera Saaya Saath Hoga depicts the situation succinctly. Then, one day a police officer informs him that they have arrested a thief Raina, who claims to be his wife. What follows is an interesting court room trial and how Raina proves whether she is Geeta or not forms the rest of the story.

Music by Madan Mohan and Raja Mehdi Ali Khan add a touch of magic to the movie. Jhumka Gira Re Bareilly Ke Bazaar Me was a peppy number sung by Asha Bhosle, apart from that Naino Mein Badra Chhaye Bijli Si Chamke Hai was also a chartbuster.

Director: Raj Khosla

Producer: Premji

Cast: Sadhana, Sunil Dutt, KN Singh, Prem Chopra

Release: January 1, 1966

Woh Kaun Thi?

The movie begins on a pitch dark night with heavy rain and wind adding to the mystery, Dr Anand (Manoj Kumar)gives lift to a stranger Sadhana, who is dressed in a white saree and seems to be having extraordinary sensory skills. The opening scene lends momentum to the thriller. He drops her near a graveyard and she disappears, but then he hears someone singing Naina Barse Rimjhim Rimjhim.

Anand is about to inherit a large property but his family has a history of mental illness. He will get it only if it is proved that he is stable enough. And the chaos begins, as things starts spinning out of control. Anand has an affair with Helen, who gets murdered mysteriously.

Then his mother gets him married to a girl of her choice and when he meets the girl on the night of the wedding, it turns out to be the same girl he had dropped near the graveyard. Many twists and turns follow before the secret about his wife (Sadhana) is revealed.

One of the most memorable romantic numbers sung by Lata Mangeshkar Lag Ja Gale… adds to the enigmatic storyline.

Director: Raj Khosla

Producer: NN Sippy

Cast: Manoj Kumar, Sadhana, Helen, KN Singh, Prem Chopra

Release: February 7, 1964

Mere Mehboob

This movie epitomises old-fashioned romance, gentle and quiet, the characters are so graceful and dignified that it is hard not to like them.Opening scenes of the movie are shot in Aligarh Muslim University, where both Anwar Hussain (Rajendra Kumar) and Husna (Sadhana) are students. One day while hurrying through the campus he bumps into her and catches a glimpse of her beautiful eyes through the ‘naqab’. He falls in love with her without knowing who she is, so he pens down his feelings and sings Mere Mehboob Tujhe Meri Mohabbat Ki Kasam during the convocation ceremony. Sadhana who is in the audience falls in love with the young poet.

After college they shift to Lucknow, as fate has it, they bump into each other again. Husna’s brother Nawab Saheb recommends Anwar for a job. Nawab is in love with Najma (Nimmi), Anwar’s elder sister who takes up theatre dancing to support her brother. Nawab wants to marry Najma but cannot due to societal norms.

Then there is Naseem (Ameeta), who is Husna’s friend and falls in love with Anwar, so it’s a love triangle now. To add spice to the story are the villainous duo Naseem’s cousin and her aunt.Munne Raja (Pran)wants to marry Husnaand in exchange offers Nawab to take of all his debts and the aunt wants to fix Naseem’s marriage with Anwar.

Rest of the story deal with questions like…will Nawabbe able to protect his sister? Will Munne Raja and the aunt succeed in their nefarious plans? What will happen to Nawab and Najma’s love story?

Director: Harman Singh Rawail

Producer: Harman Singh Rawail

Cast: Rajendra Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Pran, Sadhana, Ameeta, Nimmi

Release: February 01, 1963

