‘Air pollution in Hyderabad in satisfactory range’

Hyderabad: As per the Air Quality Index, the air pollution in Hyderabad was in satisfactory range, remarked Principal Secretary, Environment, Forests, Science & Technology (EFS&T), Rajat Kumar.

Chairing the 6th Air Quality Monitoring Committee meeting that reviewed the implementation of the action plan for reducing the air pollution here on Saturday, Rajat Kumar said an amount of Rs.11 crores was earmarked for setting up seven continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations for checking air quality, purchase of road sweeping machines for GHMC and for taking up studies to ascertain sources of air pollution in the city.

The committee decided to focus on implementation of the lane discipline for free traffic flow and enforcement of BSVI norms for vehicles.

TSPCB was also advised to publish air quality data to make people conscious of the air quality. The committee advised transport department to prioritise the uptake of the CNG by educational institute buses and instructed the Industries department to prepare a road map for shifting of the polluting industries to outside the ORR on priority basis.

Apart from Neetu Prasad, Member Secretary, TSPCB, representatives from the stake holder departments including GHMC, Transport, Traffic Police, Industries, oil companies and agriculture department participated in the meeting.

